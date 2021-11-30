Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

CHGG opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Chegg has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

