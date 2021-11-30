Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Chevron by 23.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 86,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 56,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 60.2% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

