China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the October 31st total of 192,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of PLIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 11,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,472. China Xiangtai Food has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLIN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the second quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

