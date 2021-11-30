Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.