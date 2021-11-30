Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Get Cian alerts:

Shares of CIAN stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Cian has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.