Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.38. Cian shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 5,861 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

