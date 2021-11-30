CIBC Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HOT.UN. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$318.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.77.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,396.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

