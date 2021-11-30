Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $199.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

