Circle Property Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:CRC)

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Circle Property stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 210 ($2.74). The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169. The stock has a market cap of £59.96 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. Circle Property has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.30.
About Circle Property
