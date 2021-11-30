Circle Property Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:CRC)

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Circle Property stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 210 ($2.74). The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169. The stock has a market cap of £59.96 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. Circle Property has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.30.

About Circle Property

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

