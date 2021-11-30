CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP John J. Fawcett Sells 15,000 Shares

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CIT stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIT Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CIT Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

