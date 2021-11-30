CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP John J. Fawcett Sells 15,000 Shares

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CIT stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIT Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CIT Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
About CIT Group
CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.
