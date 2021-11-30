Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 13.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.