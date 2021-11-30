Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,756 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.