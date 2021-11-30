Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,135 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.54. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.