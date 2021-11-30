City Holding Co. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

