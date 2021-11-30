City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

TROW opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.30 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

