City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.