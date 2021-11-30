City Holding Co. Buys 187 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 208,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

