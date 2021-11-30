City Holding Co. Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of -189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

