Clarius Group LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $663.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

