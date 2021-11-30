Clarius Group LLC Purchases 82 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,519,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

GS stock opened at $386.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.36 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

