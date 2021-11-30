Clarius Group LLC Sells 50,607 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,607 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after buying an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

