Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $26.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of CLF opened at $20.85 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

