CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans Dividend of $0.40

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3989 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. CLP has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.
CLP Company Profile
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.