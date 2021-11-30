CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans Dividend of $0.40

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3989 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. CLP has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

