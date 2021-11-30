Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,080 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.99. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

