Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.19 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.