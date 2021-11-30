Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,240,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 229,635 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,946,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,205 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $62.77.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.