Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.