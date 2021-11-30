Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $5,099,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

