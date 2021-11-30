Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,888 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 197.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

