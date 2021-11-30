Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

WM stock opened at $166.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.