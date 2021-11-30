Comerica Bank Buys 877 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

