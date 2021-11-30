Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

JELD opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.