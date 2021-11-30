Comerica Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 340.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Bancorp worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

