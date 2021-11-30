Comerica Bank Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of WABC opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

