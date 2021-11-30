Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.