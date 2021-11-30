Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.10 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.10 ($9.20) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.36) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.31 ($7.18).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €6.24 ($7.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.68. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of €7.19 ($8.17).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.