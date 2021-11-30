Comparing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million 6.89 $3.40 million $0.10 7.30 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 14.59 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -23.83

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Gulfport Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

