Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.01 and last traded at C$25.04. Approximately 73,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,714% from the average daily volume of 4,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02.

About Concordia International (TSE:CXR)

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

