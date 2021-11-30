Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDOR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.50.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.