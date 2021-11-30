Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 150.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 205,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 274.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 62.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

