ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

