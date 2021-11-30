Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS CNRFF remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
