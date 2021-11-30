Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS CNRFF remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.