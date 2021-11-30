Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

