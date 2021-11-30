Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $46.47, but opened at $44.84. Continental Resources shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 19,460 shares.

Specifically, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.