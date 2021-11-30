CONTRACOIN Market Cap Reaches $22.34 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $22.34 million and $350,016.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00098712 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.