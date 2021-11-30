Contrasting Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxlight and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 314.01%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Volatility and Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81% Legacy Education Alliance 24.57% -33.58% 192.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and Legacy Education Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $54.89 million 1.78 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -5.41 Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.08 $16.01 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight.

Summary

Boxlight beats Legacy Education Alliance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

