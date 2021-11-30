Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $27.02 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $27.91 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $27.02 or 0.00046595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,421.54 or 0.07623971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,217.34 or 1.00382947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 76,532,811 coins and its circulating supply is 38,993,863 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

