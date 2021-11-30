Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macro Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

MCR stock opened at C$2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.81. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

