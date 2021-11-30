Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.14. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1,545,519 shares.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.51%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,069,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $20,420,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 44.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 298,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

