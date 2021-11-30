Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.70. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 675,350 shares changing hands.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $7,684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 547,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 116,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 277,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

